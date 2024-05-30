Bad Bunny And Kendall Jenner Are Back Together Again

People magazine is reporting that the 28-year-old tequila mogul and 30-year-old Latin music superstar (real name Benito Martínez Ocasio) have made it official once again after being spotted together several times in the last few weeks.

“It’s going well and they’re prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out,” a source close to the couple told the magazine. “There wasn’t ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other.”

Advertisement

Rumors that the two celebrities were coupled up first started in February 2023, but when the multiple Grammy winner was asked if he and Jenner, who rose to fame as part of the Kardashian family, were dating last June, he refused to confirm things, saying, “In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

At the time, the split was reportedly due to the couple having “busy schedules,” not any personal issues, which the source in the People article confirmed.

In fact, a few weeks after the December split, they celebrated New Year’s Eve together near Barbados, People reported at the time.

Advertisement

Although the founder of 818 Tequila dated others during the split, the source said Bad Bunny “was not happy that Kendall was dating” and has “been wanting her back.”

“It’s like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out,” the insider explained. They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again.”

The source said that Jenner is happy with the renewed relationship.