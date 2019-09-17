Kendall Jenner Shows Off Blond Hair At London Fashion Week

While Kylie Jenner claims to have invented wearing wigs, and Kim and Khloe Kardashian seem to switch hairstyles every other day, Kendall Jenner has kept her hair pretty much the same (and brunette) over the years.

But the 23-year-old supermodel had a whole new look at Burberry’s London Fashion Week show on Monday, showing off her blond hair color for the camera.

Jenner unveiled her new look on Instagram story, showing off her highlighted hair with a simple “hi.” She also posted video and pictures of herself walking in Riccardo Tisci’s Burberry show with the new hair color:

Henry Nicholls / Reuters Kendall Jenner walking during the Burberry catwalk show at London Fashion Week in London on Sept. 16.

Henry Nicholls / Reuters Another look at Jenner's new blond hair.

And, after the show was over, her hair color stayed the same ― strongly suggesting that this might be the real deal and not a wig.

Instagram Jenner's Instagram story prior to the Burberry show and (R) after.

Jenner walking in London Fashion Week is surprising in and of itself. She didn’t walk in any shows during New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

“It’s a lot more mellow to just go,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star told Vogue, explaining at the Longchamp show in New York why she sat out NYFW. “But I won’t lie, today I was missing it. I was watching the girls and I was like, ‘Damn, I kind of want to walk.’”

Jenner told Elle at the Longchamp show that she “used to get really nervous during fashion shows,” but she’s working on managing that anxiety.

“I feel like when you’re walking on the runway ― I say this from experience ― you’re just thinking, ‘Walk straight! Walk straight!’ ― and you try to just focus on that,” Jenner said. “Especially me, because I used to get really nervous when I knew people in the audience.”

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Jenner attends the Longchamp SS20 Runway Show on Sept. 7 in New York City.

But things have changed, and Jenner insisted that she’s now “cool” with knowing who’s there.

“I’ve actually gotten so much better at it that I like knowing who’s there, and I’ll kind of peek over to see who’s in the audience before I come out,” she said. “But it took a little while to get to that point.”