Kendall Jenner Is A Cotton Candy Confection In Seriously Pouffy Gown

The model picked the perfect, jaw-dropping pink gown for Cannes.

Kendall Jenner turned the amfAR Cannes Gala into her own personal catwalk on Thursday night. 

The 23-year-old model stunned in a pink tulle gown from the new Giambattista Valli x H&M collection, which drops this weekend.

Jenner posed in the short version of the dreamy pink dress with a matching pink bow that highlighted her waist, but added gorgeous tulle for look on the red carpet of one of the Cannes Film Festival’s glitziest galas.

She finished it off with the perfect, pink strappy stilettos:

Kendall Jenner attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23 in Cap d'Antibes, France.
Jenner poses with her momager mother, Kris.&nbsp;
Jenner kept her makeup and hair simple, yet glamorous -- and let her dress do all the talking.&nbsp;
Valli spoke to Vogue about the collaboration with H&M and what it meant to him and his group of “Valli girls” and boys. 

“The idea is to bring the Valli DNA of extraordinary, of one-of-a-kind, of uniqueness, of couture,” the designer said. “We called this project Project Love. The thing that makes me most happy in life is if I can make someone happy.” 

Valli added: “It’s beautiful if I can do that for a wider group of Valli girls and Valli boys.” 

Jenner clearly loved the gown, as did her family and friends. Khloe and Kim Kardashian were among those who swooned over the dress and Jenner on Instagram. 

“How are you this perfect?” Khloe commented on the collection of photos. “Wow,” was all Kim could say.  

Check out more of the gorgeous looks we’ve seen from the Cannes Film Festival below: 

  • Elle Fanning
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
  • Tilda Swinton
    Marc Piasecki via Getty Images
  • Julianne Moore
    Gisela Schober via Getty Images
  • Selena Gomez
    Gisela Schober via Getty Images
  • Barbara Meier
    Foc Kan via Getty Images
  • Farhana Bodi
    Foc Kan via Getty Images
  • Eva Longoria
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
  • Araya Hargate
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
  • Jessica Jung
    Foc Kan via Getty Images
  • Gong Li
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
  • Yolonda Ross
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
  • Chloë Sevigny
    Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
  • Hofit Golan
    Tony Barson via Getty Images
  • Natalia Janoszek
    Gisela Schober via Getty Images
  • Liu Tao
    Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
  • Frédérique Bel
    Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
  • Wu Kexi
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
  • Nieves Alvarez
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
  • Elle Fanning
    Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
  • Silvia Braz
    Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
  • Ola Farahat
    Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images
  • Eugenia Kuzmina
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
  • Thassia Naves
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
  • Chris Lee
    Oleg Nikishin via Getty Images
  • Melissa Satta
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
  • Maya Williams
    Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
  • Sririta Jensen
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
  • Hina Khan
    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
  • Kiddy Smile
    Dominique Charriau via Getty Images
  • Deepika Padukone
    Marc Piasecki via Getty Images
