Kendall Jenner Is A Cotton Candy Confection In Seriously Pouffy Gown

Kendall Jenner turned the amfAR Cannes Gala into her own personal catwalk on Thursday night.
The 23-year-old model stunned in a pink tulle gown from the new Giambattista Valli x H&M collection, which drops this weekend.
Jenner posed in the short version of the dreamy pink dress with a matching pink bow that highlighted her waist, but added gorgeous tulle for look on the red carpet of one of the Cannes Film Festival’s glitziest galas.
She finished it off with the perfect, pink strappy stilettos:
Valli spoke to Vogue about the collaboration with H&M and what it meant to him and his group of “Valli girls” and boys.
“The idea is to bring the Valli DNA of extraordinary, of one-of-a-kind, of uniqueness, of couture,” the designer said. “We called this project Project Love. The thing that makes me most happy in life is if I can make someone happy.”
Valli added: “It’s beautiful if I can do that for a wider group of Valli girls and Valli boys.”
Jenner clearly loved the gown, as did her family and friends. Khloe and Kim Kardashian were among those who swooned over the dress and Jenner on Instagram.
“How are you this perfect?” Khloe commented on the collection of photos. “Wow,” was all Kim could say.
Check out more of the gorgeous looks we’ve seen from the Cannes Film Festival below: