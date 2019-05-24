Kendall Jenner Is A Cotton Candy Confection In Seriously Pouffy Gown

Kendall Jenner turned the amfAR Cannes Gala into her own personal catwalk on Thursday night.

The 23-year-old model stunned in a pink tulle gown from the new Giambattista Valli x H&M collection, which drops this weekend.

Jenner posed in the short version of the dreamy pink dress with a matching pink bow that highlighted her waist, but added gorgeous tulle for look on the red carpet of one of the Cannes Film Festival’s glitziest galas.

She finished it off with the perfect, pink strappy stilettos:

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images Kendall Jenner attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23 in Cap d'Antibes, France.

Gisela Schober via Getty Images Jenner poses with her momager mother, Kris.

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images Jenner kept her makeup and hair simple, yet glamorous -- and let her dress do all the talking.

Valli spoke to Vogue about the collaboration with H&M and what it meant to him and his group of “Valli girls” and boys.

“The idea is to bring the Valli DNA of extraordinary, of one-of-a-kind, of uniqueness, of couture,” the designer said. “We called this project Project Love. The thing that makes me most happy in life is if I can make someone happy.”

Valli added: “It’s beautiful if I can do that for a wider group of Valli girls and Valli boys.”

Jenner clearly loved the gown, as did her family and friends. Khloe and Kim Kardashian were among those who swooned over the dress and Jenner on Instagram.

“How are you this perfect?” Khloe commented on the collection of photos. “Wow,” was all Kim could say.

Check out more of the gorgeous looks we’ve seen from the Cannes Film Festival below:

Elle Fanning Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images The actress and festival jury member wears a Gucci gown for the festival's opening ceremony and "The Dead Don't Die" screening on May 14.

Tilda Swinton Marc Piasecki via Getty Images The actress wears a Haider Ackermann dress at the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."

Julianne Moore Gisela Schober via Getty Images The actress wears a Dior gown at the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."

Selena Gomez Gisela Schober via Getty Images The actress and singer wears Louis Vuitton at the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."

Barbara Meier Foc Kan via Getty Images The model wears a dress by Ziad Nakad for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."

Farhana Bodi Foc Kan via Getty Images The fashion blogger wears an Atelier Zuhra gown for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."

Eva Longoria Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images The actress wears a gown by Alberta Ferretti for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."

Araya Hargate Samir Hussein via Getty Images The actress attends the screening of "The Dead Don't Die" in a tiered Ralph & Russo gown.

Jessica Jung Foc Kan via Getty Images The K-pop star and designer wears a Rami Kadi gown for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."

Gong Li George Pimentel via Getty Images The actress at the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."

Yolonda Ross George Pimentel via Getty Images The actress wears an ensemble by Kahindo for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."

Chloë Sevigny Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images The actress wears a design by Thierry Mugler for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."

Hofit Golan Tony Barson via Getty Images The influencer wears a gown by João Rôlo Couture for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."

Natalia Janoszek Gisela Schober via Getty Images The actress attends the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."

Liu Tao Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images The actress attends the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."

Frédérique Bel Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images The actress wears a gown by Yanina Couture for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."

Wu Kexi George Pimentel via Getty Images The actress attends the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."

Nieves Alvarez George Pimentel via Getty Images The model wears an Elie Saab gown for the screening of "The Dead Don't Die."

Elle Fanning Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images The actress wears a Valentino gown for the screening of "Les Miserables" on May 15.

Silvia Braz Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images The actress on the red carpet for the "Les Miserables" screening.

Ola Farahat Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images The influencer attends the screening of "Les Miserables" wearing a gown by Rami Al Ali.

Eugenia Kuzmina Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images The model at the "Les Miserables" screening.

Thassia Naves George Pimentel via Getty Images The style blogger wears a Ralph & Russo gown for the "Les Miserables" screening.

Chris Lee Oleg Nikishin via Getty Images The singer wears a Balmain couture ensemble at the "Les Miserables" screening.

Melissa Satta George Pimentel via Getty Images The Italian TV presenter wears an Etro dress for the "Les Miserables" screening.

Maya Williams Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images The celebrity stylist wears a gown by João Rôlo Couture at the screening of "Les Miserables."

Sririta Jensen George Pimentel via Getty Images The actress wears a dress by Michael Cinco at the screening of "Les Miserables."

Hina Khan Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Khan attends the screening of "Bacurau" on May 15, wearing a Ziad Nakad gown.

Kiddy Smile Dominique Charriau via Getty Images The DJ attends the screening of "Atlantics" ("Atlantique") on May 16.

Deepika Padukone Marc Piasecki via Getty Images The actress wears a gown by Peter Dundas at the "Rocketman" screening on May 16.

Sara Sampaio Marc Piasecki via Getty Images The model attends the screening of "Rocketman" wearing a suit by Rami Kadi.

Julianne Moore Samir Hussein via Getty Images The actress wears Givenchy couture for the screening of "Rocketman."

Sririta Jensen George Pimentel via Getty Images The actress attends the screening of "Rocketman" wearing a gown by Michael Cinco.

Shailene Woodley Mike Marsland via Getty Images The actress wears a Dior ensemble for the "Rocketman" screening.

Chris Lee Marc Piasecki via Getty Images The singer wears a Gucci gown for the screening of "Rocketman."

Siran Manoukian Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images The designer attends the screening of "Rocketman."

Aseel Omran Samir Hussein via Getty Images Omran attends the screening of "Rocketman."

Frédérique Bel Samir Hussein via Getty Images The actress attends the screening of "Rocketman."

Dita Von Teese Mike Marsland via Getty Images The Burlesque performer wears a dress by Alexis Mabille for the the screening of "Rocketman."

Jessica Wang Gisela Schober via Getty Images The influencer attends the screening of "Rocketman" wearing a dress by Luisa Beccaria.

Penelope Cruz Tony Barson via Getty Images The actress wears Chanel for the screening of "Pain And Glory (Dolor Y Gloria/ Douleur Et Glorie)" on May 17.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The couple attends the screening of the film "Les Plus Belles Annees d'une Vie ("The Best Years of a Life") on May 18.

Isabeli Fontana Foc Kan via Getty Images The model attends the screening of "Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie."

Dame Helen Mirren Samir Hussein via Getty Images The actress attends the screening of "Les Plus Belles Annees D'Une Vie."

Alina Baikova Samir Hussein via Getty Images The influencer wears a gown by Zuhair Murad for the screening of "A Hidden Life (Une Vie Cachée)" on May 19.

Min Peechaya Wattanamontree George Pimentel via Getty Images Tje actress wears a gown by Ashi Studio for the screening of "A Hidden Life (Une Vie Cachée)."

Nattasha Bunprachom Dominique Charriau via Getty Images The actress and model wears a dress by Asava for the screening of "A Hidden Life (Une Vie Cachée)."

Toni Garrn Samir Hussein via Getty Images The model wears a dress by Ulyana Sergeenko Couture for the screening of "A Hidden Life (Une Vie Cachée)."

Diana Penty Marc Piasecki via Getty Images Penty wears a gown by Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu for the screening of "A Hidden Life (Une Vie Cachée)."

Elsa Hosk Dominique Charriau via Getty Images The model wears a gown by Etro for the screening of "A Hidden Life (Une Vie Cachée)."

Sara Legge Foc Kan via Getty Images The actress attends the screening of "A Hidden Life (Une Vie Cachée)" wearing a gown by Asava.

Aja Naomi King Samir Hussein via Getty Images The actress wears a gown by Zac Posen for the screening of "A Hidden Life (Une Vie Cachée)."

Aishwarya Rai Tony Barson via Getty Images The actress wears a gown by Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture for the screening of "A Hidden Life (Une Vie Cachée)."

Anaïs Demoustier Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images The actress wears a Dior dress for the screening of "A Hidden Life (Une Vie Cachée)."

Aishwarya Rai Tony Barson via Getty Images Rai wears a gown by Ashi Studio for the screening of "Le Belle Epoque" on May 20.

Kimberley Garner George Pimentel via Getty Images The swimwear designer wears a gown by Ziad Nakad for the screening of "Le Belle Epoque."

Zhang Ziyi Tony Barson via Getty Images The actress attends the screening of "Le Belle Epoque."

Pixie Lott Gisela Schober via Getty Images The singer wears a gown by Yanina Couture for the screening of "La Belle Epoque."

Maria Grazhina Chaplin Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images The blogger wears a gown by Yasya Minochkina for the screening of "Le Belle Epoque."

Isabelle Adjani Pierre Suu via Getty Images The actress and singer attends the screening of "Le Belle Epoque."

Maya Henry Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images The model wears a gown by Celia Kritharioti for the screening of "La Belle Epoque."

Neelam Gill Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images The model attends the screening of "La Belle Epoque," wearing a two-piece set by Nicole + Felicia.

Madison Headrick Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images The model wears a gown by Ashi Studio for the screening of "La Belle Epoque."

Isabelle Huppert Dominique Charriau via Getty Images The actress attends the screening of "Frankie" on May 20, wearing a dress by Armani Privé

Ke-Xi Wu Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images The actress attends the screening of "Young Ahmed (Le Jeune Ahmed)" on May 20.

Elle Fanning Gisela Schober via Getty Images The actress attends the screening of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" on May 21, wearing a look by Dior.

Sibylla Deen Gisela Schober via Getty Images The actress wears a Carolina Herrera dress for the screening of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."

Doutzen Kroes Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images The model wears a Tom Ford dress for the screening of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."

Sara Sampaio Marc Piasecki via Getty Images The model wears a Georges Hobeika gown for the screening of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."

Winnie Harlow Gisela Schober via Getty Images The model wears a dress by Jean Paul Gaultier for the screening of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."

Dakota Fanning Samir Hussein via Getty Images The actress attends the screening of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" wearing a dress by Armani Privé.

Madison Headrick George Pimentel via Getty Images The model wears a Miu Miu dress for the screening of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."

Christine Chiu George Pimentel via Getty Images The philanthropist wears a Ralph & Russo dress for the screening of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."

Michelle Rodriguez Marc Piasecki via Getty Images The actress wears a gown by Rami Kadi for the screening of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."

Miriam Odemba Gisela Schober via Getty Images The Miss Tanzania 2008 winner wears a dress by Fouad Sarkis for the screening of "Parasite" on May 21.