Surprise! Unsuspecting Kendall Jenner Performs Cheerleading Stunt On 'Ellen'

The “Cheer” cast was rooting for Kendall Jenner on “Ellen” this week.

During an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’s talk show, the supermodel was stunned to learn that she’d be doing a lot more than chatting.

The popular Netflix docuseries “Cheer” follows the impressive Navarro College student athletes as they compete for the national cheerleading title. Having learned in advance that Jenner, a former cheerleader, was a big fan of the show, DeGeneres teed up some of its cast to surprise her on set.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show "After I watched 'Cheer,' I was like, I was definitely not this type of cheerleader," Jenner said of her own high school cheerleading days.

Among the visitors was Navarro team cheerleader Morgan Simianer ― Jenner’s favorite on the show ― who gave her a Navarro uniform.

Jenner used a commercial break to change out of her khaki shirt and pumps and into her stretchy new kit, and then she watched nervously as the teammates demonstrated some impressive moves.

Jenner and DeGeneres’ executive producer, Andy Lassner, were up next. Watch the clip below to see how that went.

Did “Cheer” Season 2 just get two new Navarro team members?