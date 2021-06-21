'He's My Boyfriend': Kendall Jenner Finally Opens Up About Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner finally fessed up about her serious relationship with hunky Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker Sunday after the secret was pretty much blown anyway on social media.

“He’s my boyfriend,” said the model, smiling, on the second reunion episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

It wasn’t exactly shocking news after Jenner and the NBA player posted cuddly one-year anniversary photos of each other on social media earlier this month. They also posted a cuddly pic of themselves on Valentine’s Day.

Screen Shot/Kendall Jenner Instagram Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker get cuddly on Valentine's Day.

Jenner, the second youngest of the KarJenner clan, said she kept the relationship secret from her TV fans because she had seen the pitfalls of not being discreet.

“I feel like it’s worked out better for me” to keep boyfriends out of the reality show, she explained.

“No offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups, and do them pretty publicly. It was personal preference” to keep things private “from a really young age,” Jenner noted.

“I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest ... I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know.”

Jenner also confessed that she has a “dating type” — but it’s not always NBA stars.

“No, I don’t actually only date basketball players, if anyone’s ever done their research,” she quipped. “I’m not ashamed that I have a type, and I’m also a genuine basketball fan.”

“KUWTK” executive producer Farnaz Farjam last week revealed Jenner had a relationship “rule” on the reality series.

“She felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show — and in the show — because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are,” Farnaz told Bravo TV’s “The Daily Dish” podcast. “So that’s why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule.”