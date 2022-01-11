Kendall Jenner Finally Addresses That Risqué Wedding Guest Dress

The fashion mogul made quite the impression when she showed up at the wedding of pal Lauren Perez wearing what People magazine described as “a revealing black dress with slits of fabric covering sections of her abdomen and chest,” creating a triangle effect down the middle.

The flashy garment inspired all sorts of internet ire, with many people feeling Jenner broke an unbreakable wedding guest rule: Never wear anything that will overshadow the bride.

Perez seemed to be fine with things, even posting new wedding pictures on Instagram of herself with Jenner and others on Dec. 31, to celebrate 2021.

Before Perez removed comments from the post, many people expressed opinions on Jenner’s attire, using words like “inappropriate” and “cringe.”

After one person pointed out that if Perez doesn’t care about Jenner’s dress, why should anyone else, the bride herself said she thought that Jenner looked “stunning” and that she “loved” the look.

Then Jenner joined in, breaking her silence on the subject and telling Perez: “obvi asked for your approval in advance too.”