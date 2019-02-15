Kendall Jenner Bites Into A Croc And Rubik's Cube In Odd Game

Model Kendall Jenner might make some tough dietary choices in her normal day, but deciding whether to chomp into a Croc clog probably isn’t one of them.

That changed on “The Tonight Show” Thursday when the reality show star and host Jimmy Fallon matched palates in a game of “Food or Not Food.” Patterned after a Japanese game show, the two guessed which random objects were genuine and which were actually food. The moment of truth came when they had to bite into each one they chose.