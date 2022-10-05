Kardashians Are Officially Over Kanye West's Antics After Controversial Fashion Show

Crack open a fresh can of Pepsi, because the Kardashians need all the healing energy they can get when it comes to Kanye West.

The Yeezy fashion designer once again finds himself at the center of controversy over his recent Paris Fashion Week show, which featured the rapper and models wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts. West made matters worse by attacking Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticizing his presentation, resulting in fashion industry leaders turning their back on him.

Now, West’s former in-laws are expressing their long-held frustrations over his attention-seeking antics, with Kendall Jenner subtly supporting singer Jaden Smith for walking out of the show.

In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, Smith wrote that he “had to dip” after what he saw on the runway.

I Had To Dip Lol — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

“I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out,” he wrote in another tweet. “Black Lives Matter.”

Jenner, who has modeled for Yeezy shows in years past, liked all three of Smith’s tweets, making clear where she stands with her ex-brother-in-law.

Sister Khloe Kardashian, however, was less discrete with her distaste for West’s stunts, blasting the musician for dragging his former wife Kim Kardashian into his mess.

On Wednesday, West shared an Instagram post addressing the backlash by referencing his prior claim he was denied access to his children with Kardashian, who has repeatedly pushed back against his accounts of their co-parenting agreement.

“Why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my T-shirt but Candace Owns was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter,” West wrote. “Or we just chime in when we want to tear a Black man down for actually having a different political opinion.”

Having absolutely none of it, Khloe Kardashian addressed West head-on.

“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here,” she wrote in the comments. “You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

“Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it,” she added, claiming West isn’t telling the truth about not being invited to daughter North’s birthday.

“YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came. Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time.”

The Good American designer ended her message by insisting that she comes “from a place of love” and sharing her hope that the “kids can be raised peacefully.”

Of course, that didn’t exactly go over well with West, who blasted Khloe Kardashian as a “liar” in a follow-up post.

The bitter social media exchange arrives only days after Khloe Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner supported West in his runway debut as a model in the Balenciaga fashion show.