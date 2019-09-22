Kendall Jenner Wears A Latex Turtleneck To The Emmys And, Honestly, Work

Blonde one day and dripping with latex the next, Kendall Jenner is all about taking risks lately, and the 2019 Emmys red carpet was no exception.

The supermodel and reality TV star arrived at the 71st annual ceremony Sunday night rocking a latex turtleneck and a form-fitting gown printed with red roses, serving up sweet and sultry vibes.

Jenner walked the carpet with sister Kim Kardashian, who was considerably understated in a simple black gown. Just days ago, Jenner had dyed her hair blonde at a Burberry London Fashion Week show.

But she was back to brunette on Sunday, with her hair wrapped in a tight bun.

J.Emilio Flores/Invision/AP Kendall Jenner arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

J.Emilio Flores/Invision/AP Jenner with sister Kim Kardashian.

The eye-popping look naturally garnered plenty of attention on social media, with fans joking that Jenner might’ve been better off on “American Horror Story” than the red carpet.

Kendall Jenner is wearing a latex turtleneck and I am sweating in solidarity. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/wJKPqhwijx — Lindsay L Miller (@lindsaylmiller) September 22, 2019

Kendall Jenner combines BDSM latex with a lovely autumn picnic style blanket beautifuly #Emmys #ERedCarpet pic.twitter.com/yp1HQJU7C0 — Matt Demers (@MrHollywoodMD) September 22, 2019

no one:

kendall jenner borrowing the rubber suit from ahs at the emmys: pic.twitter.com/kipgr4aAIi — sierra (@silknstyles) September 23, 2019