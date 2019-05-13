Kris Jenner’s sweet Mother’s Day post ended up causing a little controversy in the Kardashian-Jenner family on Sunday.

The momager and matriarch honored her mother, MJ, and her children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kylie, who all have kids of their own. Noticeably left out of the tribute was Kendall Jenner, her only daughter who doesn’t have children.

“To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do,” Kris wrote, alongside a picture collage of everyone but Kendall.

“To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become.. my grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies,” she wrote. “I love you @Kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @kyliejenner… you are my heart #happymothersday.”

Kendall had a good sense of humor about everything and just wrote “Love you too mom!” in the comments.

Many pointed out that Rob Kardashian and his daughter, Dream, were also not in the photos (though presumably Kris will post about them on Father’s Day).

Neither Kendall nor Rob seemed to mind about not being included in the picture, which after all, was dedicated just to the mothers of the family.

But, the 23-year-old model might’ve gotten even with her own Mother’s Day post. Kendall chose a photo of her grandmother, MJ, holding a martini for her “happy mother’s day” post on Instagram and left pictures of Kris Jenner relegated to her Instagram stories.

The kontroversy continues.