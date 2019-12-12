Kendall Jenner Might Actually Get That Oscar For Transforming Into Kylie Jenner

Then Kendall gives Kylie a call to show off her transformation while sitting at the dinner table with mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian — and actually gets the makeup mogul’s stamp of approval.

“Oh my God,” the youngest KarJenner quips. “You look cute as Kylie.”

It appears as if all the entire family dresses up as each other in the episode, with Kourtney channeling Kim Kardashian West and Kris wearing a blonde Khloe-esque wig.

Of course, Kourtney has some experience impersonating Kim, previously poking fun at how her sister’s voice has changed over the years.