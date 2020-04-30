Kendall Jenner Had The Sauciest Response To A Joke About Her Dating NBA Players

Kendall Jenner wants her haters to know that she’s in “full control.”

The 24-year-old model cheekily tweeted on Wednesday in response to Twitter users joking about her being seen with Phoenix Suns point guard Devin Booker.

On Wednesday, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was photographed with Booker ― who previously dated sister Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods ― outside of his Maybach at a rest stop. They appeared to be on their way to Sedona, Arizona, according to TMZ.

Shortly after that news made the rounds, a Twitter user shared a mocking tweet featuring imagery of three men throwing a female doll around the room, quipping that the men were players in the NBA and the doll being passed around was Kendall Jenner.

In response to the now-deleted tweet, another person wrote, “Maybe she passing them around.” That tweet caught the attention of Kendall Jenner.

“They act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch,” she wrote.

they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 29, 2020

Unsurprisingly, the sassy retort was overwhelmingly popular with fans, who chimed in to share their support for the reality star:

did you just....... maybe we have to stan — matt gehring (@mattryanx) April 29, 2020

Of course, Kylie Jenner had a response. Initially, it appears she tweeted “love a good cooch throw, but that was quickly deleted. Her declaration that Kendall Jenner’s missive was “tweet of the year” appeared instead.

lmfao tweet of the year https://t.co/618eopr6UJ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) April 29, 2020

Previously, Kendall Jenner had been connected to Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons, whom she had dated on and off from 2018 until earlier this year.

Before that, she was involved with Detroit Pistons’ Blake Griffin.