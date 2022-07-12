Kendall Jenner doesn’t mind keeping up with the Kardashians, but she isn’t ready to be a mom just yet.

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are well aware that each of Kendall’s siblings have started families of their own. In a newly released trailer for Season 2 of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” however, the 26-year-old supermodel says she’s not prepared to follow suit just yet.

The confession was prompted by her younger sister Kylie’s detailed story of her second pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott, according to E News. After the couple’s son Wolf was born on Feb. 2, the Kylie Cosmetics owner rued not having more time for herself — a situation Kendall said she doesn’t envy.

“I need my first night out,” said Kylie. “I haven’t had a night out in almost a year.”

“This is definitely a massive birth-control moment for me,” Kendall said in a confessional segment. “It’s a lot.”

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” ended its 20-season run on the E! network in June 2021. Fans were overjoyed when Hulu announced “The Kardashians” spinoff in October. Serving as a continuation of the reality TV phenomenon, it’s replete with the drama and family infighting fans know and love.

Recent episodes and public statements have made it clear that children are at the top of the heap in that regard. It was only in April that Jenner told E!’s “Daily Pop” that her mother Kris Jenner, the Kardashian family manager and matriarch, had been tirelessly urging her to have children.

The supermodel said her mom “will just randomly text me and be like, ‘I think it’s time,’ and I’m like, ‘Is this not up to me?!’”

Kris Jenner, who already has 11 grandchildren, urged Kendall to freeze her eggs. The momager called their family doctor to get the ball rolling and told her daughter during the May 26 episode: “It might be time to have a baby.”

Kendall, the second-youngest of her siblings, isn’t pressed for time. She broke up with boyfriend Devin Booker in June after a two-year relationship, but the two were recently spotted in the Hamptons together.

And as for children, the supermodel won’t rush.

“I still have a lot I need to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life,” said Kendall. “Like, I’m still just enjoying life on my own and I’m OK with that right now.”

