Kendall Jenner's Out-Of-Touch Pepsi Ad Resurfaces Amid Protests, Gets Recreated

Three years after its release, Kendall Jenner’s mess of a Pepsi ad has reentered public conversation as protests against police brutality and racism take place around the world.

Few can forget that two-and-a-half-minute disaster from 2017, but let’s refresh your memory. The ad, which Pepsi later pulled after an apology noting that it “missed the mark,” features Jenner at a street-side photoshoot next to a protest she then joins to become a white savior.

The ad goes on to show Jenner abandoning her photoshoot to fist-bump peers of various races and orientations en route to a line of police monitoring the fictional protest. She approaches one officer with a Pepsi, which he accepts, causing the crowd to holler and cheer because Jenner has clearly solved world peace.

Jenner later expressed her feelings on the ad in an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” saying that she felt “really bad that anyone was ever offended” and “really bad that this was taken such a wrong way.”

Now, with the latest protests showing no signs of abating, Twitter users are taking the opportunity to jokingly call on Jenner to help ease tensions again:

Has anyone tried asking Kendall Jenner to give the cops a Pepsi? — Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) May 31, 2020

When the world needed her most, she vanished pic.twitter.com/k7fEmhgHoe — 𝗔𝗯𝗱𝘂𝘀 سلام (@abdussalammyid) June 2, 2020

Kendall Jenner must've run out of Pepsis — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) May 31, 2020

KENDALL JENNER GRAB A PEPSI AND GET YOUR ASS TO FAIRFAX AND MELROSE YOU’RE THE ONLY ONE WHO CAN STOP THIS pic.twitter.com/yuxRTP9Y9X — Todd Waldman (@summeroftears) May 31, 2020

don’t worry, if these riots get any worse then me and @KendallJenner are gonna step in — Malik El (@AshyMalik) June 1, 2020

In a truly wild turn of events, some people protesting the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery have even recreated Jenner’s ad:

I can’t believe someone actually did it. pic.twitter.com/GgNe3Ftbnr — Bravo Lima Mike (@PeaDeeKay) June 4, 2020

As though the riffs on the Pepsi ad weren’t enough, someone even edited a photo of Jenner with her hands up to make it look as though she’s holding a Black Lives Matter poster.

Jenner has been silent publicly on all of the Twitter chatter about her ad, but she has been vocal about calling for justice for Floyd and his family on Twitter and Instagram.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, she implored her fans to “keep researching, reading, and educating yourself on how we can become better allies.”

“I’ve been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy. I’m angry and hurt just like so many,” she wrote. “I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but i know that nobody should have to live in constant fear. I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help.”