Kendall Jenner Is A Walking Pink Cloud In Outrageous Poufy Dress

Kendall Jenner looked like a bubble gum pink princess at a Tiffany & Co. store opening in Sydney on Thursday.
For the event, the 23-year-old model and reality star donned a short silk dress with the poufiest pink ruffled sleeves and a frilly feathered collar.
She accessorized the outrageous dress with a pink and silver butterfly choker, white heels that looked straight out of the ’80s and a subtle pink lip.
It’s quite the look:
The poufy pink look looked similar to an outfit Kylie Jenner wore at the Grammys in February, which came off as a confusing mess.
Kylie wore a Balmain look from the design house’s spring/summer 2019 couture collection with a belt, pink heels and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
The two sisters recently made headlines for a goofy exchange on Instagram, as Kendall poked fun at a steamy photo of Kylie and Travis Scott from their recent vacation in Mexico.
Kylie captioned the sultry shot “baecation,” and Kendall commented, “Who took these pics? Love a third wheel.” Kylie wrote back, “self timer baby.”