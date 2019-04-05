Kendall Jenner Is A Walking Pink Cloud In Outrageous Poufy Dress

Kendall Jenner looked like a bubble gum pink princess at a Tiffany & Co. store opening in Sydney on Thursday.

For the event, the 23-year-old model and reality star donned a short silk dress with the poufiest pink ruffled sleeves and a frilly feathered collar.

She accessorized the outrageous dress with a pink and silver butterfly choker, white heels that looked straight out of the ’80s and a subtle pink lip.

It’s quite the look:

Don Arnold via Getty Images Kendall Jenner attends the Tiffany & Co. flagship store launch on April 4 in Sydney.

Don Arnold via Getty Images A close-up of the pink and silver butterfly pendant.

Don Arnold via Getty Images Look at those sleeves!

Don Arnold via Getty Images The sleeves in motion.

The poufy pink look looked similar to an outfit Kylie Jenner wore at the Grammys in February, which came off as a confusing mess.

Kylie wore a Balmain look from the design house’s spring/summer 2019 couture collection with a belt, pink heels and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images At the Grammys on Feb. 10, Kylie Jenner’s halter top flared out into pink gloves and oversize pants.

The two sisters recently made headlines for a goofy exchange on Instagram, as Kendall poked fun at a steamy photo of Kylie and Travis Scott from their recent vacation in Mexico.