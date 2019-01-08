Kendall Jenner has formed an ad partnership with acne-fighting brand Proactiv, and people online have a lot to say about it.

The furor started on Saturday, when Kendall’s mom, Kris Jenner, shared a tweet praising her daughter for being “so brave and vulnerable” in a then-unspecified interview. It was all very mysterious:

I’m so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable. Seeing you share her most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become. pic.twitter.com/rJUXdN2Wmq — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) January 5, 2019

The following day, Proactiv confirmed on Twitter that Kendall is now the face of the brand. The reality TV star shared the tweet on her own account as well, along with a heart emoji.

“I am so thankful to Proactiv, not only for clearing my skin, but also for understanding the impact I want to make and for sharing my story in such a thoughtful and meaningful way,” Kendall said in an email statement.

To many people, the way Kris advertised the video was misleading and over-the-top. Two things about the announcement bothered fans: the fact that it’s a brand collaboration, and that it’s about acne, a far less serious problem than the teaser’s tone hinted at.

Acne affects up to 50 million Americans annually, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. One tweeter even referenced the celebrity’s past Pepsi controversy.

*Me after waiting all day for Kendall Jenner to tweet her big announcement & then for her to play us all w/ her acne* pic.twitter.com/yV3TGbP07z — rebecka bittner (@rebeckabittner) January 7, 2019

sis ... don‘t tell me that THIS is the announcement your mom tagged with hashtag „bethechange“ and hashtag „shareyourstory“ and hashtag „changetheconversation“ ?? girl i- pic.twitter.com/JTslHNdZYk — Sabrina (@anxiousabrina) January 7, 2019

I can’t breathe kendall brave announcement was that she has acne as if we all don’t pic.twitter.com/rxEbBtH0W8 — 𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐲 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐇 (@glossydebut) January 7, 2019

Its sad that saying “I get zits sometimes” is a brave statement. Maybe if women like your family didn’t push unrealistic beauty standards on young women we wouldn’t have a society where it was taboo to admit you have breakouts 🤷‍♀️ — Brooke (@wonderland449) January 7, 2019

kendall jenner really set up an entire dramatic scheduled announcement just to reveal that she has pimples pic.twitter.com/GGpje64WS3 — hamdah (@zaynilla) January 7, 2019

Kendall has spoken about her experience dealing with acne in the past, so partnering with an anti-acne brand makes sense. She’s also had to deal with plenty of public comments about her skin, notably following the 2018 Golden Globes awards show (which she references in the Proactiv video).

“Never let that shit stop you,” the model wrote on Twitter in response to her critics at the time.

As Buzzfeed pointed out, not everyone is convinced Proactiv really is the secret to Kendall’s clear skin. As the outlet noted, Kendall once cited a treatment called Skin Genesis, a cosmetic laser treatment meant to improve skin’s appearance and texture, as well as her family’s dermatologist, Christie Kidd, for helping clear up her acne. Kendall’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, also told The New York Times in 2015 that Kidd “cured” Kendall’s acne.