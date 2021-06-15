'KUWTK' Producer Reveals Kendall Jenner's Relationship Disclosure 'Rule'

If you always wondered why you couldn’t keep up with Kendall Jenner’s love life while binge-watching “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” turns out there’s a real reason.

In an interview with Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish podcast, Farnaz Farjam, executive producer for the long-running E! series, spilled some Jenner-specific tea. The second-youngest member of the KarJenner clan had a “rule” to decide whether her paramours would be included in the show, Farjam said.

“Kendall’s always had this rule, which she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show and in the show,” said Farjam. “Because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are. So that’s why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule.”

Fans of the show will remember seeing the beginnings and ends of relationships involving other family members: Kylie Jenner and Tyga; Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick; Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom; Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush; Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries; and of course, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

And through all of this, it may have seemed like Kendall was always single. The real secret, however, is that she just kept her love life off-camera. Who knew that was even possible in that household?

Farnaz added on the podcast that both Kendall and Kylie Jenner were at an age on the show that they cared “a lot more what the outside world has to say about you.”

Which, she added, is likely why Kylie shared her relationship with Tyga on “KUWTK” “quite a bit,” but less so with her later relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

Kendall Jenner is currently in a relationship with NBA star Devin Booker, who would have made the cut had the show not ended last week. The duo just celebrated their one-year anniversary.