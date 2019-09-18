Kendall Jenner may be a reality star, supermodel and a radio host among other things, but as Khloe Kardashian knows, she’s also a snarky little sister when she wants to be.

Jenner roasted her older sibling on Twitter after Kardashian remarked that her little sister’s brand new blond hairstyle made the two look pretty similar.

“She’s so perfect either way!!!!!! I mean now she looks exactly like me,” Kardashian tweeted, adding #TwistedSisters.

Jenner, who’d been chatting with fans about her new hairstyle on Twitter, fired back with the ultimate sibling response.

“You wish bitch,” she answered, garnering over 140,000 likes and nearly 15,000 retweets.

The 23-year-old first publicly showed off her blond locks while walking in Ricardo Tisci’s Burberry show for London Fashion Week on Monday.

While her sisters change their hair up what seems like every week, Jenner has kept her hair color mostly brunette ― which is exactly why she says she switched it up. When a fan asked how Jenner was liking the change, she responded on Twitter and said it was “so scary!”

“But fun for a little,” the supermodel added. “Gotta take yourself out of your comfort zone sometimes.”

Henry Nicholls / Reuters Jenner presents a creation during the Burberry catwalk show at London Fashion Week on Sept. 16.

The supermodel got out of her comfort zone to walk for the show, after previously just making appearances at shows and events during New York Fashion Week in early September. Jenner has confessed that walking in shows gives her anxiety, but it seems things have changed.

“I used to get really nervous during fashion shows,” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star told Elle last week, adding that she “used to get really nervous when I knew people in the audience.”

“I would try and force myself to zone out. But now, I’m cool with it — I’ve actually gotten so much better at it that I like knowing who’s there, and I’ll kind of peek over to see who’s in the audience before I come out,” she added. “But it took a little while to get to that point.”