It turns out Kardashian confessionals don’t cover everything, because we just learned something new about Kendall Jenner.

The supermodel stopped by the “Sibling Revelry” podcast last week ― hosted by fellow famous siblings Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson ― and revealed something she says “no one knows” about.

“I am a stoner,” the model, who is one of the more private members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, revealed. “No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there.”

Somewhere, a Kar-Jenner is shouting “Bible!”

Kendall, who appeared on the podcast alongside older sister Kourtney, also added that while people might think they know the family well thanks to the E! reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” there are still “so many things” wrong about how the public perceives them — whether that’s people thinking the reality stars call the paparazzi on themselves or “manipulate situations” to make their reality show more interesting.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Kendall Jenner spilled secrets on Kate and Oliver Hudson's "Sibling Revelry" podcast.

“There’s that meme, ‘The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder,’” the model said in reference to the family’s famous momager.

“People really think we sit here and calculate all these things. But it’s genuinely why we have a show,” she said of the show’s storylines. “There’s craziness all the time. And it’s just not even planned. It’s just why our show became so successful.”

But after 14 years and 20 seasons, the hit reality show is finally coming to an end in early 2021, when the last season airs.

“We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” Kim Kardashian said in an Instagram post last week.

“This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” she added.

Kris Jenner elaborated on why the show was ending its run during an appearance on Ryan Seacrest’s radio show, “On Air With Ryan Seacrest,” on Thursday.

“I think the number 20, well, it used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20, it just seemed like the right time ... to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit. Not slow down professionally, but just, you know, figure out what our next steps are,” she explained.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!