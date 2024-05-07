PoliticsDonald TrumpJoe Biden 2024 elections

Joe Biden Campaign Flips Kendrick Lamar-Drake Beef Into Donald Trump Diss Track

The president's team reworked Lamar's "Euphoria" slam of Drake to reveal just some of the things that Biden hates about the former president.
Lee Moran
President Joe Biden’s campaign used one of rapper Kendrick Lamar’s new diss tracks of Drake to torch presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Biden’s team played lyrics from Lamar’s “Euphoria” over images of and written commentary about the four-times-indicted former president.

Watch the video here:

The Lamar lyrics were:

“It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater, I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress, I hate the way that you sneak diss, if I catch flight, it’s gon’ be direct.”

And the text about Trump read:

“It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater, I hate the way that you walk over women’s rights, the way that you talk about immigrants, I hate the way that you dress, I hate the way that you sneak diss on truth social.”

Biden’s campaign shared the 13-second clip on social media, above.

Lamar’s lines that were used start from the 3:05 point here:

Neither Lamar nor Drake have responded to the Biden team’s use of the track.

In 2017, Lamar called then-President Trump “a chump” in “The Heart Part 4.”

As the Lamar-Drake feud rumbles on (see all the allegations that have been leveled by both artists here), it’s unclear whether the Trump campaign will respond to the Biden diss track in a similar manner.

