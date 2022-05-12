Did Kendrick Lamar Just Reveal Major Personal News On His New Album Cover?

Kendrick Lamar has shared a new photo that shows him with two children.

The rapper on Wednesday shared an image captioned “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” ahead of the album’s Friday release. In it, he wears a crown of thorns while holding a child in the foreground. On a bed in the background, a woman who appears to be his longtime fiancée, Whitney Alford, holds a newborn. The photo was taken by Renell Medrano.

Lamar and his partner are extremely private about their family and personal life. They have yet to reveal the name of their first child, a daughter born in July 2019, and Alford’s pregnancy was kept secret. They had not previously shared any images of their daughter.

Advertisement

Many fans and tabloids presumed the new image showed their daughter and a second child.

Both Lamar and Alford shared the image on social media with the same caption.

The couple have known each other since they went to the same high school in Compton, California, and got engaged in 2015. “She’s been here since Day 1,” Lamar told The New York Times in a 2014 interview.