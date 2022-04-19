Kendrick Lamar Ignites Twitter With Unexpected Response To Retirement Rumors

It’s been a long time coming.
Kendrick Lamar broke his silence about his upcoming album on Monday with an announcement that shook the internet.
Aside from a few guest appearances, including the star-studded Superbowl LVI halftime show, and live sets, Lamar has laid low in recent months. Then, yesterday afternoon, he tweeted a link to his Oklama website where he revealed his new album’s title, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” which is set to drop on May 13.
After clicking on the link, fans were led to a press release from Lamar’s pgLang company spilling the tea about his highly anticipated project.
Lamar dropped the news in response to a tweet claiming the MC was “officially retired”:
Last August, Lamar first heightened excitement for his upcoming album when he teased his “final TDE album,” in an Instagram post.
“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” he wrote.
Lamar’s previous studio album, 2017’s ”DAMN.”, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after selling over 600,000 copies in its first week, earned him the Pulitzer Prize in music.
Lamar also produced and curated the “Black Panther” soundtrack, scoring multiple awards including a Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.