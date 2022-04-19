Kendrick Lamar Ignites Twitter With Unexpected Response To Retirement Rumors

It’s been a long time coming.

Kendrick Lamar broke his silence about his upcoming album on Monday with an announcement that shook the internet.

Aside from a few guest appearances, including the star-studded Superbowl LVI halftime show, and live sets, Lamar has laid low in recent months. Then, yesterday afternoon, he tweeted a link to his Oklama website where he revealed his new album’s title, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers,” which is set to drop on May 13.

After clicking on the link, fans were led to a press release from Lamar’s pgLang company spilling the tea about his highly anticipated project.

Lamar dropped the news in response to a tweet claiming the MC was “officially retired”:

Last August, Lamar first heightened excitement for his upcoming album when he teased his “final TDE album,” in an Instagram post.

“As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” he wrote.

Lamar’s previous studio album, 2017’s ”DAMN.”, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after selling over 600,000 copies in its first week, earned him the Pulitzer Prize in music.