Kendrick Lamar Transforms Into O.J. Simpson, Will Smith And Others In New Music Video

Kendrick Lamar has released “The Heart Part 5,” the first single from “Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers,” ahead of the album’s drop this Friday.

In a trippy music video for the track, directed by Lamar and his longtime collaborator Dave Free, Lamar morphs into various Black men, including Kanye West, Will Smith, the late Nipsey Hussle, Kid Cudi and O.J. Simpson. According to the video’s credits, the “deep fakes” were produced by game developers Deep Voodoo.

It’s his first single in four years, since his “Black Panther” song with SZA, “All the Stars.” “Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers” is his fifth studio album, following 2017’s ”DAMN.”, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned him the Pulitzer Prize for Music.

He announced the imminent album release last month, taking fans by surprise.