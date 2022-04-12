'American Idol' Favorite Kenedi Anderson Mysteriously Drops Out

Anderson had advanced to the Top 24, where she sang a “stunning rendition” of Christina Perri’s “Human” in Monday’s pretaped episode, People noted.

“Idol” host Ryan Seacrest informed viewers that no fan voting information was given for Anderson because she had withdrawn since the Hawaii-set segment was shot. “We send her well wishes,” Seacrest said, per Billboard.

Anderson’s status in the talent competition was established from the get-go. In an audition that aired last month, the budding performer left the panelists gushing over her polished version of Lady Gaga’s “Applause.” Lionel Richie praised her as the answer to their prayers, and Luke Bryan proclaimed: “I believe you might be the biggest star we’ve ever seen.”