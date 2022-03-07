First came the wide-eyed surprise from Katy Perry. Then came the knowing glances and smiles from fellow “American Idol” panelists Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Contestant Kenedi Anderson blew the talent show judges away with her rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Applause” in auditions that aired Sunday. (Watch the video below.)

Advertisement

Perry joked (at least we think so) that she felt threatened by the 17-year-old from Virginia and asked for her autograph.

“You’ve answered our prayers,” Richie gushed.

But Bryan offered the most powerful praise of all.

“I believe you might be the biggest star we’ve ever seen,” he said.

Advertisement