Televangelist Kenneth Copeland Defends His Private Jets: 'I'm A Very Wealthy Man'

Copeland is good friends with Jesse Duplantis, a prosperity preacher who was criticized last year for asking followers to help him buy a $54 million Falcon 7X jet. In 2015, the two preachers defended their use of private jets in a television broadcast. Copeland claimed in the video that pastors use these private jets as a “sanctuary” where they can talk directly to God. He also suggested he needed the jet to keep up with his preaching schedule.

Copeland pointed to his late mentor Oral Roberts, a famed televangelist who died in 2009, who apparently started using private jets because he was getting ambushed on commercial flights by people asking for prayers.

“You can’t manage that today,” Copeland said, “this dope-filled world, and get in a long tube with a bunch of demons. And it’s deadly.”

Guerrero asked Copeland to explain what he meant by that statement. “Do you really believe humans are demons?” she asked.

“No, I do not, and don’t you ever say I did,” Copeland responded, appearing agitated.

“We wrestle not with flesh but principalities and powers,” he said, referring to a Bible verse. “It’s a biblical thing, it’s a spiritual thing. It doesn’t have anything to do with people.”