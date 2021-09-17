U.S. Attorney's Office Kenneth Kelly, a doctor, confused the U.S. Capitol for the White House.

Kenneth Kelly, a Florida doctor who entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge on Friday as part of a plea deal with the federal government.

Kelly, who texted that he was “Inside the White house via breaking in windows,” admitted that he “paraded, demonstrated, and picketed in a Capitol Building.” Three other misdemeanor charges ― entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, and violent entry and disorderly conduct ― will be dropped at Kelly’s sentencing as part of a plea deal with the federal government.

Kelly told U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly that he stayed at former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 rally “from start to finish” and admitted that he entered the U.S. Capitol knowing it was a secure building.

Kelly told the judge it was a mistake to call the Capitol Building the White House.

“I probably didn’t have the education to name the building correctly, it’s embarrassing to say,” Kelly said.

U.S. Attorney's Office Texts that Kelly sent on Jan. 6.

Kelly was arrested in Ocala, Florida, on April 23. More than 600 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol attack. The Capitol complex is currently surrounded by fencing ahead of a rally in support of the Capitol defendants that is scheduled for Saturday.