Kenny Chesney said he’s “devastated” after a woman plunged to her death following his concert at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday night.

The woman was sitting on an escalator rail after the concert and subsequently fell to the concourse below, where she succumbed to her injuries, according to the Denver Police Department.

The death appeared to be accidental, a police spokesperson told HuffPost on Tuesday.

“I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show,” the country singer said in a statement to The Denver Post.

“There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking,” the entertainer said, adding that “life is precious.”

“Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more,” Chesney continued. “For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them.”

Representatives for Empower Field did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Chesney directed HuffPost to the country singer’s Denver Post statement.

Police told the outlet they don’t yet know if alcohol was a factor.

A similar death occurred last month following the Weeknd’s concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.