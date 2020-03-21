Kenny Rogers Dead At 81

Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.
The country singer-songwriter and actor “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family” at 10:25 p.m. on Friday, his family announced via his social media profiles.
“In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music,” Rogers’ family said in a statement shared online by the icon’s publicist.
It noted how the multi-Grammy Award winning artist’s songs including “The Gambler,” “Islands In The Stream” and “Through the Years” had “endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world.”
A small private service will be planned “out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency,” the family said, adding it would celebrate the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s life “publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.”
Fellow country music star Leann Rimes was among the first to pay tribute to Rogers, tweeting “you are and forever will be quite the legend.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.