Kenny Rogers Dead At 81

Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81.

The country singer-songwriter and actor “passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family” at 10:25 p.m. on Friday, his family announced via his social media profiles.﻿

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

“In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music,” Rogers’ family said in a statement shared online by the icon’s publicist.

It noted how the multi-Grammy Award winning artist’s songs including “The Gambler,” “Islands In The Stream” and “Through the Years” had “endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world.”

A small private service will be planned “out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency,” the family said, adding it would celebrate the Country Music Hall of Fame member’s life “publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.”

Fellow country music star Leann Rimes was among the first to pay tribute to Rogers, tweeting “you are and forever will be quite the legend.”

We will miss you @_KennyRogers You are and forever will be quite the legend. #thegambler #ripkennyrogers https://t.co/ur0clc3cHP — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) March 21, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.