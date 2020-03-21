People Are Tweeting #RIPLegend To Honor Kenny Rogers

People have taken to Twitter to honor country music legend Kenny Rogers with hashtag #RIPLegend on Saturday.
“In the midst of this craziness, we lose an ICON of country music,” one Twitter user wrote. “Thanks for the memories.”
Rogers “passed away peacefully at home” on Friday night at the age of 81, “from natural causes under the care of hospice,” his family said in a statement released early Saturday morning.
His family celebrated Rogers’ career, which spanned more than six decades and included hits like “Lady,” “The Gambler,” “Islands in the Stream,” “She Believes in Me” and “Through the Years.”
“His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world,” his family’s statement said.
Dolly Parton paid tribute to her longtime friend and collaborator on Twitter Saturday, writing, “You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone.”
R&B singer Tevin Campbell paid homage to Rogers by tweeting out lyrics to “She Believes in Me,” adding the #RIPLegend hashtag.
Other Twitter users honored Rogers as well: