Kenosha Mother Goes Off-Script In Heartbreaking Plea To Biden

Why are they not being done the same exact way that me and my brothers and sisters are being treated? Why are there more police officers in the Black neighborhoods than the white neighborhoods? Why are we being targeted more than anybody else?

We walk somewhere, automatically it’s ‘You fit the description.’ We wear something, automatically it’s ‘You’re a bad person.’ I’m only 31 and I’ve seen enough within these last two years to say I’m tired.

I do this because I want their future to be better than what I have right now because my present is not good.”