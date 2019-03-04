Kensington Palace issued a rare denial after a Vanity Fair report suggested Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to raise their child with a “fluid approach to gender.”

The palace on Saturday labeled the report as “totally false” in a statement given to Hello! and The Sun.

Vanity Fair, citing an unnamed source, reported Thursday the duchess “has been talking to some of her friends about the birth and how she and Harry plan to raise their baby. Her exact word was fluid.”

“She said they plan to raise their child with a fluid approach to gender and they won’t be imposing any stereotypes,” the Vanity Fair source added in the report, which came days after the former “Suits” actresses’ star-studded baby shower in New York.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with King Mohammed VI of Morocco, during an audience at his residence on Feb. 25 in Rabat, Morocco.

Royal denials are rare, with the palaces usually preferring to neither confirm nor deny rumors.

The last royal denial came from Buckingham Palace in November, after The Sun reported that the Duchess of Sussex “bitched out” the Duchess of Cambridge’s staff.

“This never happened,” the palace said.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex arriving to the Christmas Day morning church service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Despite the new denial, we do know one thing: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expect to welcome their little one at the end of April or beginning of May.

Prince Harry is already the king of dad jokes. He delivered a hilarious, slightly off-color routine (for a royal, that is) during the couple’s recent royal trip to Morocco.

When a woman at an event congratulated the two on their pregnancy, Harry jokingly said, “What, you’re pregnant?” to Meghan.

“Surprise!” Meghan said back, laughing.

Harry made the audience ― and his wife ― laugh even harder by asking, “Is it mine?!” Watch the moment unfold below: