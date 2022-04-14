Kentucky’s GOP-Led Legislature Overrides Veto To Pass Sweeping Abortion Restrictions

The Kentucky legislature enacted sweeping abortion restrictions that effectively end access to the procedure, overriding Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto and making the state the first in the nation without legal access to abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade.

Kentucky’s Republican-controlled General Assembly overwhelmingly voted Wednesday to pass House Bill 3, which includes a spate of measures that opponents say will effectively end abortion rights in the state. The bill bans the distribution of abortion pills by mail, makes it much harder for minors seeking an abortion and calls for a certificate to be issued for each abortion. It also bans all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, among other measures.

Advertisement

The anti-abortion legislation, which provides no exceptions for rape or incest, went into effect immediately. The Kentucky House voted to override the veto 76-21, and the Senate voted 31-6.

“The Kentucky legislature was emboldened by a similar 15-week ban pending before the Supreme Court and other states passing abortion bans, including in Florida and Oklahoma,” Brigitte Amiri, deputy director of the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project, told WFPL, Louisville’s NPR affiliate. “We urge the court to block this law immediately and ensure that people in Kentucky can continue to access abortion care.”

Lawmakers had passed the restrictions last month, but Beshear vetoed them last week, saying the bill was “likely unconstitutional.”

The total effect of the package is that it will be nearly impossible for abortion providers to comply, making it too complex to carry out the procedure or too expensive. The state’s two abortion providers, Planned Parenthood and EMW Women’s Surgical Center, have said they will be unable to continue providing care unless a judge blocks the law.

Advertisement

“[The law] does not make abortion illegal, but because of the laundry list of restrictions... abortion providers will not be able to comply,” Nicole Erwin, a communications manager for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, told the Lexington Herald Leader.

If you need an abortion right now in KY you do not have access. Only those who can afford to travel across state lines will be able to have agency over their bodies & access to this time-sensitive care. The #KYGA22 must be held accountable. #AbortionIsEssential — Nicole Erwin (she/her) (@enerwin) April 14, 2022

Civil rights groups have vowed to sue, including the American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood.

“Kentucky politicians aren’t fooling anyone,” Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates - East wrote Wednesday. “When you create 72 pages of restrictions that make it impossible to provide abortion care, that’s an abortion ban. And the courts need to stop it.”

BREAKING: The Kentucky legislature just overrode Governor Beshear's veto on a series of abortion restrictions, including a total ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.



No one should be forced to carry a pregnancy against their will.



We'll see Kentucky in court. — ACLU (@ACLU) April 13, 2022

The Kentucky legislation is the latest Republican effort to hamstring access to abortion across the nation, with some state’s passing laws that ban the procedure so early in a pregnancy that many wouldn’t yet realize they’re pregnant.

Advertisement

Oklahoma passed a near-total ban on abortion that was signed by the state’s Republican governor this week. That law goes into effect later this year.