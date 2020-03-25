Kentucky 'Coronavirus Party' Leads To Infection And The Governor Is Pissed

A group of young adults recently held a “coronavirus party” in defiance of rules against large gatherings in Kentucky, and now at least one of them is infected with COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Given that the state announced its single biggest jump in coronavirus infections on Tuesday ― with 39 new cases and 163 cases overall ― Beshear is pretty ticked off about it.

“This is one that makes me mad and it should make you mad,” he said.

Beshear also urged people to end these kinds of events.

“This is the part where I, the person to tell everybody to be calm, have to remain calm myself,” he said. “Because anyone who goes to something like this may think that they are indestructible, but it’s someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt.”

Beshear called the battle against the infection a fight to save parents and grandparents.

“Don’t be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that could kill other people,” he said. “We ought to be much better than that.”