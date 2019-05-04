Some people watch the Kentucky Derby for the horses. Others ― ourselves included ― are in it for the fashion, particularly all the wonderful hats.

As the Kentucky Derby website notes, it’s the hats that make the event what it is. Of course, fashion has always been a part of the spectacle of the derby, but it wasn’t until the 1960s when the extravagant toppers and fascinators really became a Kentucky Derby staple. At that time, “social fashion norms loosened up and the presence of television gave women a reason to stand out,” the website explains.

This year, there were plenty of fancy toppers to feast our eyes on at the annual event at Churchill Downs in Louisville. There were plenty of floral creations at Saturday’s derby, and one woman even wore a plush horse on her head. Check out all the wildest and wackiest hats we saw below: