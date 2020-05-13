Kentucky Governor Calls For Investigation Of Breonna Taylor Killing

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) is calling for an investigation into the police killing of a Black first responder.

Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot eight times by Louisville Metro police officers on March 13 after they entered her apartment with a drug warrant looking for someone else.

“The commonwealth’s attorney, the U.S. attorney and the Kentucky attorney general should carefully review the results of the initial investigation to ensure justice is done at a time when many are concerned that justice is not blind,” Beshear said in a statement Wednesday.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire at police with his legally owned firearm in fear that someone had broken in, according to a lawsuit filed by the family. Police returned fire, killing Taylor.

Taylor’s family is being represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who also represents the family of Georgia man Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery, who is Black, was chased down by two white men while jogging in February and fatally shot.

Walker remains jailed on charges of assault and attempted murder of a police officer. No drugs were found inside the home, according to the family’s lawsuit.