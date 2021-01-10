Rifle-Toting Militia Men Rail At Mitch McConnell In Kentucky, Hail D.C. Rioters

ASSOCIATED PRESS A group of armed protesters listen to speakers during a rally on the lawn of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.

Dozens of heavily armed self-described militia members dressed in camouflage descended on Kentucky’s statehouse Saturday to loudly bash Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and praise the Donald Trump-supporting rioters who stormed the nation’s Capitol.

The men, in combat boots and toting rifles and zip ties, also railed against socialism, communism, and Kentucky’s Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

They were there to demand the democratic election for president be overturned.

At one point they took a knee to honor Air Force veteran Ashli Babbit, who was fatally shot inside the Capitol Wednesday as she climbed through a window to get to the House chambers after a mob of Trump supporters had stormed the building. Babbit’s brother-in-law on Friday angrily blamed Trump for her death.

Beshear later said in a statement on Twitter that “we will not be bullied. America is counting on the real patriots — those who condemn hate and terror when they see it,” he added.

Three days after domestic terrorists attacked our U.S. Capitol, there was a militia rally in Frankfort. They brought zip ties. We will not be intimidated. We will not be bullied. America is counting on the real patriots. Those who condemn hate and terror when they see it. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 9, 2021

Guns are allowed on the Capitol grounds in Kentucky — and even in much of the building in the “gun-friendly state,“ noted the newspaper. But with COVID-19 restrictions, the building was closed Saturday to those without appointments.

The Kentucky protest was among the most ominous of several demonstrations at state capitols across the nation this week as Trump supporters continue to demand he continue as president, despite voters’ choice. There were rallies Wednesday in Kansas, Michigan, Idaho and California, among others.

Salem, Ore., the white nationalist “Proud Boys” clashed with left-wing protesters, using smoke bombs and a rapid-fire paint ball rifle.

