Kentucky Police Cry Over Burnt Krispy Kreme Truck; Doughnut Humor Ensues

Officers from the Lexington Police Department in Kentucky were full of emotion and sans doughnuts after a box truck fire.

In a humorous post on Twitter and Facebook, Lexington Police shared images Monday of a trio of crying officers adjacent to the burnt truck emblazoned with the words “Krispy Kreme.”

The department captioned the photographs with, “No words.”

It’s not clear what caused the accident, but the police department indicated there were no injuries in the accident. Well, except for some doughnuts.

Naturally, many on social media ― particularly fellow law enforcement officers ― loved the self-deprecating post poking fun at the trope that police officers love doughnuts:

Condolences from Chicago 🍩 — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) January 1, 2019

We feel your loss. We donut know what else to say. 🍩😰🍩 — UK Police (@UKPolice) January 1, 2019

A truly awful day - our thoughts are with all of our brothers and sisters in the US at this terrible time. 😢 — Leicestershire Police ARV (@LeicsPoliceARV) January 1, 2019

Well played Lexington. Well played, indeed. 👏👏👏 — La Verne Police Dept (@LaVernePD) January 1, 2019

Hang in there, 2019 will get better. — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) January 1, 2019

In this line of work, some things can't be unseen. 😱🍩😫😪

My thoughts are with @lexkypolice officers in this time of tragedy. 😆🤣 — Officer Morton (@OfficerMorton) December 31, 2018