A Kentucky teacher, under investigation after a video appeared to show her dragging a 9-year-old student with autism down a hallway by his wrists, has been terminated and ordered to appear in court.

Trina Abrams is facing a charge of fourth-degree assault of a victim under 12 years old, Kentucky State Police Senior Trooper David Boarman confirmed to HuffPost on Tuesday.

The former special needs teacher has also been fired by the Greenup County School District, according to a statement obtained by WSAZ-TV.

The incident ― recorded by security cameras ― reportedly occurred at Wurtland Elementary School in October.

Disturbing video footage, uploaded Dec. 6 to Facebook, purports to show Abrams dragging the student down multiple school hallways. Police reportedly measured the distance and estimated that she dragged him approximately 160 feet.

Abrams recently defended herself before a three-member review board, saying the boy was being disruptive and had threatened another student and refused to walk, CNN reported. She also reportedly said he was “enjoying sliding down the hall and being the center of attention.”

The boy’s mother, Angel Nelson, wrote on Facebook that her son has been diagnosed with “autism, ADHD, PTSD, anxiety and depression.” She said his speech is limited and that he’s prone to “experiencing a meltdown.”

Nelson said her son sustained injuries to his wrist during the dragging incident and has to go through “more intense occupational therapy to regain his skills that took so long to grasp.”

The boy’s stepfather, Calep Nelson, told WSAZ-TV that he and his wife had previously met with Abrams and discussed the child’s needs.

“This is the same lady that looked us in the eye and said, ‘Your son is safe with me,’” he said.

The Kentucky Education Standards Board has been notified of the incident. It’s not yet known if they will seek to revoke Abram’s teaching license.

Abrams has not been arrested. She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

HuffPost’s attempts to reach Abrams for comment were unsuccessful. It’s not clear whether she is being represented by an attorney.

“I think she should possibly face the inside of a jail,” Calep Nelson told WSAZ-TV. “She didn’t beat him to a bloody pulp, but she did abuse a child. Anybody that does that to a child should go to jail.”

