Lindsey Wasson via Getty Images SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 26: Keon Broxton #4 of the Seattle Mariners throws his bat after striking out to end the second inning, leading to an ejection after hitting home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez with a batting glove as he threw them behind him in the second inning against the New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park on August 26, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Batter Keon Broxton of the Seattle Mariners had a minor hissy fit after a questionable third-strike call during a 5-4 loss to the visiting Yankees on Monday.

He dismissively flipped his bat, tossed his helmet off his head and then flicked his batting glove behind him.

Maybe he should have looked on that last one. The glove glanced off home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez’s face, and Gonzalez ejected Broxton immediately.

Keon Broxton got tossed for accidentally hitting the ump in the face with his batting glove. Yet another reason to be a no BGs guy. pic.twitter.com/BTe74DMKDL — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) August 27, 2019

“I didn’t know I hit him until I turned around and he told me,” Broxton said, per MLB.com. “I just heard the crowd after a couple seconds after I let the batting glove release. I turned around and he said, ‘You hit me in the face. You’re out.’ I was like, ‘Argh. I did not mean to do that at all.’

It was Broxton’s first career ejection. At least he made it memorable.

Here’s a longer look at the moment.

Keon Broxton hits the ump in the face with his batting glove and gets ejected, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/RwIBRNPAFV — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 27, 2019

Broxton hasn’t been hitting much else so far this season. He’s batting .173 and has struck out in half of his at-bats.

And now he has the wrong kind of viral moment to add to his misery.

“The odds of that happening are very slim,” he said. “It’s really unfortunate it happened, but it’s all on me. That’s a lesson learned. I can handle things in a better way. I could have just walked to the dugout and put my stuff down and gone back out there, regardless of how I felt about the call. I take full responsibility for it.”