Some viewers of “The Masked Singer” were toad-ally ticked that Kermit the Frog was the celebrity reveal on Wednesday.
The famous muppet’s unmasking after he finished last in the season premiere of Fox’s music masquerade prompted panelist Ken Jeong to declare him “the most famous guest on ‘The Masked Singer’ ever.”
Disguised in a giant Snail costume, Kermit sang Hall & Oates’ “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” but didn’t impress enough to last even one week.
Some fans wished he hadn’t joined the show at all. “How am I supposed to guess that??!” one irked viewer wrote.
It’s not easy being green, indeed.
