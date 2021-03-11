Some viewers of “The Masked Singer” were toad-ally ticked that Kermit the Frog was the celebrity reveal on Wednesday.

The famous muppet’s unmasking after he finished last in the season premiere of Fox’s music masquerade prompted panelist Ken Jeong to declare him “the most famous guest on ‘The Masked Singer’ ever.”

Disguised in a giant Snail costume, Kermit sang Hall & Oates’ “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” but didn’t impress enough to last even one week.

Some fans wished he hadn’t joined the show at all. “How am I supposed to guess that??!” one irked viewer wrote.

It’s not easy being green, indeed.

Bro wtf is #themaskedsinger 😭 they really unmasked the singer and it was Kermit the Frog....



Like is that not just another costume??? pic.twitter.com/a7OCf6ubGr — Bailey Fadrilan (@bailey_fadrilan) March 11, 2021

@MaskedSingerFOX Why.. that was cheating. Kermit the Frog is not a real person.. How am I supposed to guess that?! #Trickery — Freaky Kreaky (@FreakyKreaky) March 11, 2021

Y’all really did not just make me rack my brains for Kermit the Frog #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/f1XERXE9II — Sammy (@SchmeksaySammy) March 11, 2021

#TheMaskedSinger hyping @KermitTheFrog as their “biggest star ever” to be on the show really says a lot about the caliber of “celebrities” that have appeared/will appear on the program. — ZeeWenz (@ZeeWenz) March 11, 2021

Maybe next season we can book Batman, SpongeBob, Jesus, Pikachu and Godzilla. — Ray McTavish (@MctavishRay) March 11, 2021

Sooooo Masked Singer really couldn’t get someone that they had to go with Kermit the Frog. This show is getting cringe as hell. — Bel ♰ܞ (@Enchantid_) March 11, 2021

@MaskedSingerFOX The snail revel last night was stupid! Kermit the frog is a character not a person. Please don’t make this season suck. — Courtney Conkin (@Court34210) March 11, 2021

I really hope the rest of the season isn’t bullshit reveals like this. 😒 — Courtney Conkin (@Court34210) March 11, 2021