“We expect the daily death rate in the United States, because of seasonality and declining vigilance of the public, to reach nearly 3,000 a day in December,” the institute said, adding that 30% of deaths could be avoided by mask-wearing, which is declining among Americans.

But as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield said in July, Americans are “not defenseless against COVID-19.

“Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus – particularly when used universally within a community setting,” he said in a CDC press release. “All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”