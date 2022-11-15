Kerry Washington Recalls The Time She Stored Her Breast Milk In The White House Fridge

Kerry Washington spilled the tea this week on a very specific mom hack she came up with.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Washington revealed that she once used the White House refrigerator to store her breast milk during President Barack Obama’s final party in office.

“I was nursing at the time and I remember I brought my pump with me, just in case. And thank God, because at 2 a.m., I was like, ‘Can somebody show me a little closet where I can go and pump?’” Washington recalled. “Because I’m not ready to leave this party!”

Advertisement

Host Jennifer Hudson, seemingly impressed, asked: “You put it in the fridge at the White House?”

When Washington confirmed, the recently minted EGOT winner quipped in reply: “That baby got some special milk!”

Washington, the star of Shonda Rhimes’ “Scandal,” shares a son, Caleb Kelechi, 6, and a daughter, Isabelle Amarachi, 8, with her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha.

Last month, Washington appeared in Netflix’s fantasy film “The School for Good and Evil,” in which students are whisked away to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains. Washington gushed on social media about how much she loved playing Professor Dovey in the movie.

Advertisement

“She’s an amalgamation of some of the amazing teachers (including my mom!) that I’ve had throughout my life,” Washington wrote of her character, an instructor for the school’s “good students,” in an Instagram caption alongside a clip from the movie.

“She’s passionate, hilarious, and super spirited,” the Emmy winner went on. “What a magical experience it was to get to play with this talented cast, writers and director.”