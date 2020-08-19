Kerry Washington asked kids what they thought of President Donald Trump.

And the youngsters were mercilessly honest with their replies to the “Scandal” star, who is this week guest hosting the late-night show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“All I know is that he’s going nuts,” one child told Washington in the clip that aired Tuesday.

Another simply responded: “Alien.”

Check out the full video here:

