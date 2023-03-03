What's Hot

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

Deportation Nears For Thousands Of Afghans Evacuated To The U.S.

I Was Held Hostage By $235,000 In Student Debt. Then A Letter Changed Everything.

Trump's Weird J6 'Song' With Capitol Rioters Strikes A Sour Note

Joe Manchin Tacks Right As He Keeps Everyone Guessing On Reelection

Once A Must-Do Event For GOP White House Hopefuls, CPAC Fades In Influence Along With Trump

280-Pound NFL Draft Prospects Run Unthinkably Fast 40-Yard Dashes

Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Has Brutally Blunt Advice For Marjorie Taylor Greene

How Oklahoma's Love Affair With Marijuana Slowly Faded Away

'Quickest Strikeout' In MLB History Just Happened, Thanks To New Pitch Clock

20 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

EntertainmentKerry Washingtonnnamdi asomugha

Kerry Washington Explains Why Her 10th Wedding Anniversary Plans Will Be A 'Secret'

The “Little Fires Everywhere” actor married actor and producer Nnamdi Asomugha in 2013.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Kerry Washington is keeping the details of her 10th wedding anniversary celebration with her husband, actor and producer Nnamdi Asomugha, under wraps.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” actor told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday that she has an “incredible husband,” but stopped short of sharing details about any upcoming anniversary plans.

When ET host Kevin Frazier asked Washington about the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary celebration, the actor reminded him how private her wedding day was.

“Do you remember how secret my wedding was? How private and secret it was? That’s how the anniversary is going to be too,” she said with a smile.

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha have appeared together at events, but largely keep their family life private.
Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha have appeared together at events, but largely keep their family life private.
Charley Gallay via Getty Images

Washington and Asomugha wed in 2013 and have three children. The couple share daughter Isabelle, 8, and son Caleb, 6. Asomugha has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship.

The actors have been notoriously private about their family life.

Washington told Lena Dunham in a 2015 interview for Marie Claire that she had learned throughout her career that keeping aspects of her life private has its benefits.

“Earlier in my career I was much more super-sharey,” Washington said. “There were moments when I wanted to process things that were happening to me more privately, and I didn’t have the space to do it, because once you let people in, they’re in and you don’t get to say, ‘Oh, I want this for myself.’”

The actor, whose new show “Unprisoned” is set to release on Hulu on March 10, shared some rare comments about her marriage in an interview with Marie Claire published Thursday.

“I’m in my immediate truth with [Asomugha],” she said. “Those mirrors are important because they help me get back to myself.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Kimberley Richards - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community