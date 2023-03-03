Kerry Washington is keeping the details of her 10th wedding anniversary celebration with her husband, actor and producer Nnamdi Asomugha, under wraps.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” actor told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday that she has an “incredible husband,” but stopped short of sharing details about any upcoming anniversary plans.

Advertisement

When ET host Kevin Frazier asked Washington about the couple’s 10th wedding anniversary celebration, the actor reminded him how private her wedding day was.

“Do you remember how secret my wedding was? How private and secret it was? That’s how the anniversary is going to be too,” she said with a smile.

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha have appeared together at events, but largely keep their family life private. Charley Gallay via Getty Images

Washington and Asomugha wed in 2013 and have three children. The couple share daughter Isabelle, 8, and son Caleb, 6. Asomugha has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship.

Advertisement

The actors have been notoriously private about their family life.

Washington told Lena Dunham in a 2015 interview for Marie Claire that she had learned throughout her career that keeping aspects of her life private has its benefits.

“Earlier in my career I was much more super-sharey,” Washington said. “There were moments when I wanted to process things that were happening to me more privately, and I didn’t have the space to do it, because once you let people in, they’re in and you don’t get to say, ‘Oh, I want this for myself.’”

The actor, whose new show “Unprisoned” is set to release on Hulu on March 10, shared some rare comments about her marriage in an interview with Marie Claire published Thursday.