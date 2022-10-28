Kerry Washington Explains Why She Chooses To Talk About Politics As An Actor

Kerry Washington doesn’t think her Hollywood status should interfere with her passion for politics.

The actor discussed her choice to speak out on political issues during Wednesday’s episode of “The View.” “I don’t talk about politics because I’m an actor, I talk about politics because I’m an American,” she said.

“I live here. And I care about the things that happen here,” she continued. “So I never want to give up my right to be politically engaged because that’s what a democracy is, is when we engage.”

Advertisement

Washington joined Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams at a rally in the state last weekend. She told the daytime show’s co-hosts that she plans to visit more states ahead of the midterm elections, such as Michigan and Arizona.

“I’m calling it my SOS tour,” she said. “SOS for secretary of state, because the secretary of state — that’s who really makes decisions about free and fair elections.”

🗣 @kerrywashington: "I don't talk about politics because I'm an actor, I talk about politics because I'm an American. I live here, and I care about the things that happen here, and so I never want to give up my right to be politically engaged." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/3qjo5lddmN — The View (@TheView) October 26, 2022

The “Scandal” actor told Time magazine in March that her form of activism often involves using her star power to help support local organizations.

Advertisement

She collaborated with the organization Movement Voter Fund to help form Vision Into Power Cohort, which aims to invest in grassroots organizations with a “shared vision for an equitable democracy,” according to Movement Voter Fund’s website.

“The most effective use of my microphone is handing it to women and marginalized people, instead of the old model of a surrogate dropping into an organization, costing them a lot of time and money, and not really serving the real heroes,” she told Time.

Washington also explained that one of the ways she aids local leaders and groups is to help get elected officials on the phone.

On Friday, she tweeted a photo of herself wearing a hat with “BETO” printed on it in support of Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor of Texas.