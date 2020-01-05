Kerry Washington Stuns In Sleek Bejeweled Body Harness Look At 2020 Golden Globes

Kerry Washington arrived to the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet harnessing her sleek power.

The “Scandal” actor sported a version of a silver bejeweled body harness complete with a black jacket and black skirt featuring a slit. She opted for a short blunt bob and red lip color.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Kerry Washington attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Her look drew praise on Twitter, with Marie Claire magazine declaring Washington the “sexiest #GoldenGlobes attendee.”

Your timeline has been blessed with @kerrywashington at the #GoldenGlobes, RT for good luck https://t.co/DQuEXpl1eH pic.twitter.com/Ida1yIX1Rs — Who What Wear (@WhoWhatWear) January 6, 2020

So what are you going to say at my funeral now that you've killed me @kerrywashington?? 😩😍 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/q6jGbuctNi — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) January 6, 2020

Washington’s upcoming series with Reese Witherspoon, “Little Fires Everywhere,” is set to hit Hulu in March. The series is an adaptation of the book of the same title, by Celeste Ng.

In the meantime, Washington’s fans will likely continue reveling in her statement look.