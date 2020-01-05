ENTERTAINMENT

Kerry Washington Stuns In Sleek Bejeweled Body Harness Look At 2020 Golden Globes

Marie Claire magazine dubbed the "Scandal" actor the sexiest attendee at the awards show.

Kerry Washington arrived to the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet harnessing her sleek power.

The “Scandal” actor sported a version of a silver bejeweled body harness complete with a black jacket and black skirt featuring a slit. She opted for a short blunt bob and red lip color.

Kerry Washington attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California.

Her look drew praise on Twitter, with Marie Claire magazine declaring Washington the “sexiest #GoldenGlobes attendee.”

Washington’s upcoming series with Reese Witherspoon, “Little Fires Everywhere,” is set to hit Hulu in March. The series is an adaptation of the book of the same title, by Celeste Ng. 

In the meantime, Washington’s fans will likely continue reveling in her statement look.

