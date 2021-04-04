Kerry Washington Serves Full 'Mermaid Vibes' With Iconic Aquatic SAG Awards Look

Kerry Washington is making waves in honor of Sunday’s virtual Screen Actor Guild Awards.

The actor debuted a splashy, mermaid-inspired look on social media in a series of stunning photographs. Her jewel-toned gown, custom from Etro, was accented with a matching swim cap.

The “Scandal” star shared several angles of the enchanting ensemble on Twitter, cheekily noting that the SAG Awards “are going swimmingly.”

The 44-year-old also shared a tweet with all of her outfit credits so, for the fans who want to emulate, here’s the full rundown:

Fans lauded the look by saying she “slayed” and cheering her on with calls of: “YES KERRY ABSOLUTELY.”