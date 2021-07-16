Kerry Washington Posts Wrong 'Scandal' Bae In Hilarious Birthday Post: 'Whoops'

Kerry Washington celebrated her former “Scandal” co-star Scott Foley for his birthday by reminding fans of their very scandalous on-screen love triangle involving Tony Goldwyn, who also starred in the Shonda Rhimes series.

Washington, who famously played Olivia Pope in the ABC series, posted a fun selfie on Instagram on Thursday of her pictured with Goldwyn, who played one of her love interests, Fitzgerald Grant III. The caption of the post, however, was dedicated to Foley, who played Jake Ballard, another character romantically involved with Pope.

“Happy birthday @scottkfoley!!!!” she wrote. “Miss seeing this gorg face every day. Hope you have an amazing birthday.”

Washington’s Instagram followers, including Foley himself, quickly took notice. He commented on Washington’s post to clear things up.

“This is not me,” he wrote.

Washington made amends by posting another photo that showed her making a punching gesture at Foley.

“WHOOPS wrong TV bae,” she wrote with laughing emojis. “I really do miss seeing your face (even when I’m fake punching it) every day.”

Fans of the show got a kick out of Washington’s mix-up, including Foley’s real-life love, his wife, actor Marika Domińczyk.

“Queen,” she wrote in the comments section of Washington’s picture with Goldwyn.

“Scandal” wrapped up its final season in April 2018 after seven seasons. Washington told ABC News in 2018 that it was “really hard to say goodbye” when the show ended.