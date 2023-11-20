LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kesha is no longer paying tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs in her song “TiK ToK.”

The singer performed a revamped version of her 2009 hit on Friday, just a day after Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused him of over a decade of abuse in a federal lawsuit.

Social media video from a show in Oakland captured Kesha singing “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me,” in place of the lyric “feeling like P. Diddy.”

Representatives for Kesha did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Last Thursday, Ventura filed suit in New York, accusing the Bad Boy Records rapper of sexual abuse and coercion throughout their 10-year-plus, on-off relationship and after.

Ventura, an R&B artist, claimed Combs regularly physically assaulted her, forced her to engage in sexual acts with male sex workers and raped her following their breakup.

The suit also accuses Combs of blowing up the car of Ventura’s onetime romantic interest Kid Cudi. Representatives for Cudi told The New York Times that one of the rapper’s vehicles exploded during the time he was dating Ventura around 2012.

Ventura’s legal team announced they were settling the case in a statement to the press on Friday.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Ventura said via her attorney Douglas Wigdor. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Kesha began a nearly decadelong legal battle of her own with producer Dr. Luke in 2014, after accusing him of raping her in 2005. While she dropped the lawsuit in 2016, he responded with a $50 million defamation suit.

This singer announced she and Dr. Luke had “agreed to a resolution” this past June.